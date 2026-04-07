This 4’11” Trainer Will Whip You Into Shape: Group Classes For All Fitness Levels

Whether you’re looking for a high-intensity sweat session or a safe introduction to strength training later in life, a new slate of group fitness classes on the Upper East Side has something for you.
Liana Giangiulio, a nonbinary NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Precision Nutrition Coach, is now offering three weekly group classes on the UES through their company, Young Savage Fitness. Liana has worked with more than 150 in-person clients across New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, with specialties in strength training, functional fitness, and powerlifting. They also have over four years of experience creating safe, inclusive workout spaces for all levels.
The classes are held at Dungeons and Dragons, a gym located on the basement level of 410 East 88th Street, between First Avenue and York Avenue.
Here’s what’s on the schedule:
Cardio BLAST HIIT Workout — Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
This high-energy session uses cardio machines and timed intervals to boost endurance and get your heart rate up. It’s designed for all fitness levels and aims to be a more engaging alternative to logging solo treadmill time. Sign up on Eventbrite.
Total Body Burn: Tone + Strengthen Workout — Wednesdays, 7:30–8:30 p.m.
This class combines compound lifts, banded and weighted sculpting work, and cardio intervals to build muscle, boost metabolism, and increase everyday strength. The class is limited to six people, so participants get enough space and individualized guidance on form to prevent injury. Sign up on Eventbrite.
60+ Women’s Only Strength Training — Fridays, 10:45–11:30 a.m.
This 45-minute class is built for women in the 60-and-over age group who want to build muscle, maintain independence, and move better for the long haul. The focus includes increasing bone density, learning safe training techniques, and practicing movements that translate to daily life — whether you’ve been going to the gym for years or are a total beginner. Sign up on Eventbrite.
Liana placed third in the women’s lightweight category at a Strongman competition in April 2025 — and at 4’11”, they say fitness taught them they’re always capable of reaching new heights.
Participants should bring a filled water bottle, as the gym does not have a water fountain. To sign up, visit the Eventbrite links above and check the calendar for available dates. You can also reach Liana directly at youngsavagefitness@gmail.com or (862) 437-0940 for help with registration. You can also learn more at youngsavagefitness.com.