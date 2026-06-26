This NYC Female Locksmith Went Viral on TikTok — and New Yorkers Are Saving Her Number Before They Even Need It

It always seems to happen at the worst possible moment: the door swings shut behind you, your keys are sitting right there on the kitchen counter, and now it’s late, you’re stuck in the hallway, and you’re trying to figure out who you can actually trust to let you back into your own home. For a fast-growing number of New Yorkers, the answer is already saved in their phones under a single name — and there’s a good reason it got there before they ever needed it.
That name is Locksmith Girl. Founded by Sahar, a 27-year-old locksmith with five years in the trade (starting at just 22), it’s a woman-owned Manhattan company built around a simple promise: fast, honest, professional help at any hour, whether you’re locked out at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. Sahar spent years working as a subcontractor for other shops before striking out on her own, and when her TikTok took off this past January, the business she’d been quietly building suddenly had an audience to match the work.
Today, Locksmith Girl handles just about everything a New York door, lock, or apartment can throw at it — lockouts, lock changes, rekeying, mailbox locks, smart-lock installations, tenant turnovers, and residential and commercial door work. Sahar runs the operation 24/7, and from her home base on the Upper East Side she covers Manhattan and the surrounding area, typically reaching clients within about a half hour.
She started the company in part because she’d noticed something during all those years on the job: plenty of people — women especially — felt uneasy about buzzing a male stranger into their building late at night, in an already stressful moment. Sahar wanted to give them another option. But she’s quick to clear up a common misconception: Locksmith Girl isn’t only for women. She serves everyone, and she means everyone. “I want the whole city to know they can call me,” she says. “I’m grateful that many women feel comfortable reaching out to me, and I’m proud to be able to offer that. At the same time, I’m here for everyone — women, men, LGBTQ+ individuals, families, seniors, and anyone else who needs a locksmith. My goal is to provide reliable service and make every customer feel safe, comfortable, and respected.”
That mix of skill and approachability is a big part of why her TikTok following has exploded, with her customer reviews alone racking up tens of thousands of likes. If you want a sense of the response she’s gotten — and the work itself — her TikTok is the place to see it.
Sahar’s got big goals for Locksmith Girl. “I would like for it to be in every major city. Locksmith Girl LA, Locksmith Girl Chicago, Locksmith Girl Boston … And I’d like to open a woman-owned locksmith store in Manhattan; that’s one of my dreams. That’s something I’m working hard to do.”
Licensed, insured, and woman-owned, Locksmith Girl is reachable around the clock at 646-860-0520. You can learn more at Locksmith Girl or follow along on TikTok — and, as Sahar would tell you, it’s worth saving that number now, before the door clicks shut behind you.