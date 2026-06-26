This NYC Female Locksmith Went Viral on TikTok — and New Yorkers Are Saving Her Number Before They Even Need It

This NYC Female Locksmith Went Viral on TikTok — and New Yorkers Are Saving Her Number Before They Even Need It

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.