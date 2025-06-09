Timeless Elegance, Modern Comfort—Discover 85 East End Avenue

Tucked along the East River and steps from Carl Schurz Park, 85 East End Avenue is a newly reimagined pre-war rental building that blends historic charm with the comforts of modern living. Located in one of the Upper East Side’s most peaceful residential pockets, this full-service property offers a lifestyle defined by space, sophistication, and serenity.
The building features studio to four-bedroom homes, each thoughtfully updated with high-end finishes and classic design elements. Apartments include spacious layouts with abundant closet space, renovated kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances, and in most cases, in-unit washer and dryers. Many residences also feature private balconies, offering sweeping views of the East River or city skyline—perfect for a quiet morning coffee or winding down at sunset.
Beyond the apartments themselves, 85 East End Avenue has undergone a full-scale renovation to bring a suite of amenities to its residents. These include a state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playroom, and a stylish resident lounge with co-working areas and a party room. The building also offers a thoughtfully designed pet spa, a newly refreshed lobby, and beautifully updated common spaces throughout. A 24-hour doorman and concierge ensure round-the-clock service and security.
Ideal for those seeking a more residential feel while still enjoying the perks of luxury city living, 85 East End Avenue offers a unique balance of quiet charm and modern convenience. With the East River Esplanade just outside your door and all the essentials of the Upper East Side close at hand, this is elevated rental living at its finest.
