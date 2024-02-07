Top-Rated Dentist Offers Rapid Teeth-Whitening at Discount! Limited-Time Offer.

If you’ve dreamed of having whiter teeth, here’s a limited-time opportunity to brighten up your smile while saving both money and time in the process.
Zara Dental – a practice with near-perfect reviews located at 50 Riverside Boulevard (between 61st and 62nd streets) and led by Dr. Zahra Omar, a general and cosmetic dentist – is now offering Zoom Whitening, an accelerated method which uses light technology to whiten your teeth (with little to no sensitivity) in 45 minutes or less.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Zara Dental is offering a $200 discount for anyone who books a Zoom Whitening appointment by February 17. (The promo price is $399, regular price is $599)
The whitening treatment can be scheduled for any time within the next six months and gift certificates are also available for this promotion.
Dr. Omar’s state-of-the-art practice specializes in restorative and cosmetic dentistry in addition to general dental care. Other services include bonding, veneers, whitening, dentures, snoring and sleep apnea treatments and more. Dr. Omar has owned and operated the practice for more than 5 years. Check out positive reviews from happy customers here (she’s got perfect, 5-star scores on both Google and Yelp – and a 4.97 on Zocdoc!).
To book an appointment or to learn more, please call 646-844-2100 or visit zaradentalnyc.com.