Volunteer & Connect with an Older Neighbor this Passover – Sunday, April 7th!

For many, holidays are joyous occasions, but they can also leave older adults feeling isolated and alone.
Did you know that nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated and that loneliness increases one’s health risks?
On Sunday, April 7th, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to help alleviate loneliness and brighten up a senior’s day in advance of the Passover holiday.
DOROT – a social service agency dedicated to alleviating social isolation among older adults – is seeking volunteers for its annual Passover Package Delivery, where neighbors deliver care packages and share a visit or a friendly phone call with an older adult.
“It was a pleasure speaking with the volunteer. It is a comfort having DOROT in our lives. The bag of goodies is a very welcome treat and very much appreciated. DOROT is a blessing for all the people you serve!” – Ruth (DOROT senior)
“It was wonderful! The visit from these two remarkable young women was like a breath of fresh air. Cannot thank them and DOROT enough!” – Sheila (DOROT senior)
Those who are interested can register here (by April 3) and pick up a care package at one of two locations:
- Moise Safra Center at 130 East 82nd Street
- DOROT at 171 West 85th Street
For more information and to register, please visit www.dorotusa.org/packagedelivery.
Please note: Pre-registration and valid photo ID is required to participate.
DOROT is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1976, whose mission is to address social isolation among older New Yorkers and provide resources to support aging with independence and grace. www.dorotusa.org