WayPoint Driving School Now Offering Lessons on the Upper East Side—With $5 First Sessions

Getting your driver’s license in New York City isn’t always a smooth ride—especially for those who grew up here. Just ask Abraham Axler, a native New Yorker whose own experience learning to drive was so frustrating, it ultimately inspired him to launch WayPoint Driving School, a modern, user-friendly driving school now offering lessons to teens and adults on the Upper East Side.
“Everything felt outdated and inefficient,” Axler said. “I wanted to build something that felt intuitive, modern, and supportive from start to finish.”
And now, WayPoint has expanded into the Upper East Side—a natural next step given the neighborhood’s high concentration of schools and teen residents (who are allowed to drive in NYC as long as they’re in dual-brake vehicles, which is exactly what WayPoint provides). The expansion follows widespread interest from parents of students at schools like Dalton, Spence, Marymount, and Sacred Heart, just to name a few.
“We wanted to bring our services to where students already are,” said Axler. “It’s about offering something convenient, flexible, and tailored to their routines.”
WayPoint also has a location on the Upper West Side at 72nd and Broadway.
A key part of that approach is accessibility. WayPoint now offers first lessons for just $5, with no pressure to sign up for a full package right away. “We’re not here to upsell,” Axler said. “Every student is different—some only need a few lessons, others need more—and we’ll work with them to find what makes sense.”
Lessons begin outside of 1080 Park Avenue (at East 88th Street), and all students are paired with seasoned instructors who drive clean, well-maintained Toyota sedans. WayPoint instructors average 5 years of experience and are trained to adapt their teaching styles to each student—whether it’s their very first time behind the wheel or they’re working through specific challenges like learning differences or anxiety.
David is the lead instructor on the Upper East Side and brings with him the experience of teaching hundreds of students how to drive.
When asked what he knows how to drive he says “I think the shorter list is what I can’t drive”
WayPoint grew out of High Ridge Driving School, a well-regarded Stamford-based institution that’s been around for over 20 years. After acquiring the business, Axler brought the same high standards of safety and personalized instruction to New York.
The school has already earned glowing reviews for its flexible scheduling, calm and knowledgeable instructors, and focus on real-world driving in city conditions. That includes smart route planning, practice areas for tricky maneuvers like parallel parking, and insights on where to find accessible lots for learners throughout Manhattan.
In addition to private driving lessons, WayPoint offers the DMV-required 5-hour pre-licensing course, available online for just $39—the lowest price in NYC.
In addition, they offer round-trip transportation to the DMV road test sites so students can avoid costly Ubers to the Bronx or Westchester (as there are no test sites in Manhattan).
And in a nod to local creativity, WayPoint continues its unique artist program: local artists can exchange original artwork for lessons, with selected pieces showcased on the school’s vehicles.
To learn more or schedule your first lesson, visit waypointdriving.com.