Your Easiest Thanksgiving Yet, Delivered To The Upper East Side

Thanksgiving on the Upper East Side is something special. Whether it’s watching the parade floats drift down Central Park West or gathering around a table filled with family, the holiday is all about slowing down and being together. But if we’re honest, the time it takes to prep, cook, and clean can make the day feel more like a marathon than a moment of gratitude.
That’s where Feast & Fettle comes in. Check out their Thanksgiving Menu to make this Thanksgiving your easiest one yet.
This fall, Feast & Fettle expanded into Manhattan, bringing their prepared meal service to neighborhoods like the Upper East Side. Already well-loved throughout New England, the service is known for its locally made, fully prepared meals designed to support busy families who value both quality and time together.
This Thanksgiving, they’re offering a special holiday menu that lets families skip the kitchen chaos without sacrificing tradition. Everything is made fresh by professional chefs and delivered straight to your door on Wednesday, November 26. Meals arrive ready to heat and serve, so you can spend less time cooking and more time catching up around the table.
The Thanksgiving menu reads like a holiday wish list. You can choose from herb-crusted turkey breast with rich pan gravy, brown sugar-glazed ham, or a seasonal vegetarian option: pumpkin ravioli finished with a cider cream sauce. It’s comfort food with a thoughtful, elevated twist.
Of course, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without the sides. Feast & Fettle’s take includes creamy mashed potatoes, a sweet potato casserole topped with pecan crumble, and tender Brussels sprouts tossed in a honey-dijon glaze. Each dish is crafted to taste homemade, just without the hours of chopping, roasting, or juggling oven space.
Dessert is another highlight. Members can choose from an assortment of housemade pies, including pumpkin, apple streusel, and pecan. For those looking to bring a little New York flair to the table, the Levain Bakery fall cookie box is also available. It’s a sweet, indulgent addition that feels right at home on an Upper East Side Thanksgiving table.
What sets Feast & Fettle apart isn’t just the food, it’s the care behind it. The team is committed to making mealtime easier and more meaningful for their members, especially during the holidays. This year, they’re also making it simple to give back. Through a partnership with local organizations, members can donate a full Thanksgiving meal to someone in need with just a few clicks during checkout.
The deadline to place your order is Monday, November 24, and availability is limited. With demand growing across the city, now is the time to reserve your delivery and take one major thing off your holiday to-do list.
You can explore the full Thanksgiving menu and schedule your delivery at Feast & Fettle’s Thanksgiving Menu here.
Because this season, with the help of Feast & Fettle, you can enjoy your Thanksgiving a bit more. A little less time in the kitchen means a lot more time at the table, celebrating this holiday with the people you love.