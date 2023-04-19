3 Earth Day Events on the Upper East Side

The forecast is looking pretty good for Earth Day approaching this Saturday, April 22. For those looking to get outside with Mother Gaia, we found some fun events to check out. Fancy a street fair or a Central Park scavenger hunt? Here’s what’s good.
Earth Day 2023 at Carl Schurz Park
Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Take in the lush splendor of Carl Schurz Park during this 2023 park-wide exhibition. Seven different topical stations which highlight the park’s diverse ecology will be set up between East 84th and East 90th streets. Topics will include birds, trees, the river and the park, pollinators and more. Here’s the station map.
A kick-off ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the East 86th Street entrance. More details here.
19th Precinct Community Council: Lexington Avenue Fair
Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East 60th to 66th streets on Lexington Ave.
Over 200 vendors will cover six blocks in Lenox Hill for the annual 19th Precinct fundraiser. An event that’s been running for roughly 25 years, people can enjoy traffic-free streets with a myriad of food options, art dealers and more.
Watson Adventures’ Secrets of Central Park Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (below 72nd Street)
Tickets are $24
Answer quirky and funny questions about Central Park while you explore it. Possibly learn new things and find cool places you didn’t know existed in one of the world’s most famous parks
A ‘Hunt Host’ will greet you at the edge of the park to get you set up and answer phone calls if you potentially wander astray. They’ll also be there at the end presenting medals to the winners.
TV and Movie location sites, strange symbols and secret messages are just some of the elements you may find along your hunt. They say no previous knowledge is necessary; all you need are “sharp eyes, comfy shoes, and good teamwork.” More info here.