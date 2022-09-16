A Classic Car Show on East 72nd Street

As part of the first-ever Madison Avenue Men’s Style Month — a month-long, event-filled celebration of the luxury men’s brands situated between 57th and 86th streets — a five-hour car show will be taking place on East 72nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues.
The free event takes place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., at which time the street will be closed.
Presented by The New York City Concours, “30 iconic, classic and exotic cars and 12 classic motorcycles” will be on display for the public to view.
These include Hispano Suiza’s Carmen Boulogne, a new 100% electric supercar.
You can find some other examples of what you might see at @thenycconcours on Instagram.
The NYC Concours had its first event in 2019 on the rooftop of Pier 17 on South Street.
Tomorrow is also the kick-off day for Madison Avenue Men’s Style Month, which you can learn more about here.