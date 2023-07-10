Celebrate Bastille Day in Central Park on Thursday — and Maybe Win a Trip to France!

July 14 is Bastille Day, and while watching fireworks flying over the Eiffel Tower or the military parade on the Champs-Élysées might sound like ideal ways to celebrate, you can also celebrate in New York City this year—and get the chance to win 2 round-trip tickets to Paris!
On Thursday, July 13 from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m., Central Park will bring you the sounds and flavors of France for a Bastille Day celebration at Rumsey Playfield. Admission to the event is free, though attendees have the option to participate in a raffle for the chance to win 2 round-trip tickets to Paris with La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline. Other raffle prizes include Barons de Rothschild champagne, gift cards to Bistro Vendôme, and gourmet gift baskets.
For readers who are unfamiliar, Bastille Day, also called French National Day or the 14th of July, celebrates the anniversary of the storming of a political prison called the Bastille, which occurred on July 14, 1789. This was a major event in the French Revolution, as it represented overthrowing the monarchy’s abuse of power. The French National Day is also a celebration of the anniversary of Fête de la Fédération, which honored the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Bastille Day can be likened to the 4th of July in the United States.
This year’s Central Park Bastille Day celebration is part of Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage series—a collection of 80 free and benefit performances in 13 parks across the 5 boroughs.
Artists to be featured will include French electronic DJ and producer Joachim Garraud, singer and deep house DJ Marie Benson, French-Congolese rapper Passi, France’s “chanson réaliste” movement pioneer and singer-songwriter Bénabar, and singer and actress Adèle Castillon.
The celebration is a joint initiative of Capital One City Parks Foundation, the Consulate General of France, and the Committee of French Speaking Societies.
Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and raffle winners will be announced on stage at the beginning of the evening.
Get ready to sing and dance the evening away and revel in French culture in New York City!