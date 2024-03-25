Creepy Fan-Favorite ‘You’ Filming on UES this Week

Beware, ladies — sociopath, seducer and serial killer Joe Goldberg is heading to the Upper East Side. Well, the cast and crew of Netflix’s hit series You are, at least.
In full circle fashion, Goldberg (portrayed by Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley) is returning to the Big Apple for the first time since the show’s debut season in 2018, alongside new love interest Kate (English actress Charlotte Ritchie), a gallery owner and heiress who helped him escape a slew of gnarly criminal convictions in season 4.
While details regarding season 5 — the final chapter in Goldberg’s gory story — have been mum so far (the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production), filming will kick off this week and reportedly go through early August.
According to an eagle-eyed Twitter user, early scenes will be shot this Wednesday, March 27 at 85th Street and First Avenue. Vehicles parked in the area will be towed to the nearest legal spot if not moved by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, so prepare accordingly if you’re in the affected area. If your car is towed, call 311 for its location.
While no other filming locations have been released, this isn’t the instant cult classic’s first time on the Upper East Side. While characters in season 1 primarily lived across the bridge in Greenpoint, Goldberg’s heavily-featured place of work — a bookstore (and its subsequent basement) — was filmed at Logos Bookstore at 1575 York Avenue and 84th Street. Yes, just a stone’s throw away from Wednesday’s set, though there’s no word on the bookstore’s exact involvement.
Based on books by author Caroline Kepnes, the psychological thriller has maintained steady acclaim throughout its run (despite some truly unhinged plot lines) and fans are eager for its return.
We’ll keep you updated as more filming locations are revealed.