“Daredevil: Born Again” Filming on UES this Week

The cast and crew for Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again” will be filming scenes on 88th between First and Second avenues this Friday, May 16, according to signage posted in the neighborhood. If you’re parked on this street, you’ll want to move your car by 6 a.m. on Friday, per the flyer, or it “will be towed to the nearest legal spot.”
The series has recently started filming all over New York City, as one viral X post shows them set up outside of someone’s bedroom window. While scenes are being shot across the city, its codename–“Out of The Kitchen”–is a nod to its primary setting in Hell’s Kitchen. The next episode (S2 E1) is set to air in March 2026, with the exact date TBD, according to Deadline and IMDB.
The series, a spinoff of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” premiered in March 2025 and will return to film on the Upper East Side for Season 2. Hoping to see some famous people? Keep an eye out for leading cast members including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva and Jon Bernthal.
The Disney+/Marvel Studios series was originally supposed to be a fourth season of the original Netflix series, “Daredevil,” which aired from 2015 -2018. According to Entertainment Weekly, after the series cancellation, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2023 Hollywood Strikes, the show was completely overhauled and made into a spin-off.
“Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course,” reads the IMDB description of the action-drama series.
While the show only has had one season so far, it has been well-received by fans with a score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics also seem to enjoy the show, calling it ‘brilliantly intense,’ with one writer at Vanity Fair even claimed it may have [restored] our faith in Marvel.”
