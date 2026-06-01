“Dexter: Resurrection” Films on the UES This Week

One of television’s most infamous characters is returning to the Upper East Side this week. Scenes for “Dexter: Resurrection” are set to be filmed in the neighborhood on Thursday, meaning the usual production footprint — base-camp trailers, lighting rigs, “no standing” cones, and crew taking over curb space — is about to roll in.
AdvertisementScenes will be filmed on Second Avenue between 91st and 92nd streets, according to production signage posted in the area and flagged by @OLV on X. Vehicles parked in the area must be moved by 10 p.m. on Wednesday, or they will be “towed to the nearest legal spot,” per the signage.
Thursday’s shoot is part of the show’s second season, which has been filming across the city since mid-April and is expected to premiere in October. The production is no stranger to the neighborhood — it shot scenes here last summer near 77th Street while working on the first season, and was spotted on the Upper West Side around the same time.
Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan for the Paramount+ with Showtime series, which relocated the franchise’s blood-spatter analyst-turned-vigilante from Miami to New York for its first season. He’s joined by several returning faces, including Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison; James Remar as Harry Morgan, the figure who serves as Dexter’s conscience; and Uma Thurman, back as Charley after her debut in the first season. Desmond Harrington, who guest-starred as Miami detective Joey Quinn last season, has been bumped up to a series regular.
The new episodes also bring in a fresh crop of marquee names, most of them on the wrong side of the law. Brian Cox, of “Succession” fame, is on board as the so-called New York Ripper — the killer teased in the Season 1 finale and reported to be the season’s central antagonist. Dan Stevens joins as a second murderer known as the Five Borough Killer, and Bokeem Woodbine rounds out the additions as an NYPD homicide captain. Production has set up its home base at the newly opened Sunset Pier 94 Studios on the West Side.
AdvertisementNeighbors near 91st and Second should plan for extra time on parking and pickups Thursday, and anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the action is encouraged to keep a respectful distance from the cast and crew while cameras are rolling.
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