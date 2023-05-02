Madison Avenue Gallery Walk 2023

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District recently announced its annual Madison Avenue Spring Gallery Walk – a free, public event with more than 60 participating art galleries on and around Madison Avenue between E. 57th and E. 86th streets.
The Walk, which will take place on May 20, invites visitors to view new exhibitions and hear directly from the artists and curators whose work fills Madison Avenue’s many galleries. Included in the day’s offerings are a talk on “creating eclectic style with Art and furniture pieces” at Arlene Angard Designs & Fine Art; fashion designs inspired by the work of Gwen Samuels on display at EmilyFineArt @ FloraOnMadison; David Benrimon Fine Art’s selection of works by Fernando Botero, whose iconic Adam & Eve Sculptures stand in the center of the Shops at Columbus Circle; and an opportunity to meet artist Mague Brewer, whose work will be on display at Kate Oh Gallery.
There will also be a celebration of Picasso’s legacy at John Szoke Gallery in honor of the 50th anniversary of his passing, a live performance by Helga Davis at Rubin&Chapelle, and an opportunity for a free skincare consultation at La Maison Valmont.
In concurrence with the Met Costume Institute’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty (and this week’s annual Met Gala), Galerie Gmurzynska will be showcasing some of the famed fashion designer’s photography.
The Frick Museum – which recently announced its upcoming return to its permanent home on East 70th Street – will be offering an opportunity to gather and sketch together outdoors. With materials and refreshments provided, this will be a great opportunity to celebrate the museum’s brief tenure at the Breuer Building at 945 Madison Ave.
These are just some of the many offerings available; with a broad variety of events and art spanning many different disciplines, modes, eras, and mediums, there is something of interest for almost any attendee!
Gallery Talks can fill up fast, and your spot can be booked on the Madison Avenue BID website. There, you can find additional information and the full event line-up. On the day of, the BID will host an information tent on Madison and E. 75th St. To learn more, visit madisonavenuebid.org/springgallerywalk.