New Series ‘Disinherited’ to Film on Park Avenue This Week

Film crews are coming to the Upper East Side this week.
Flyers recently posted around the neighborhood indicate that scenes for an upcoming television series titled Disinherited will be filmed on Thursday and Friday at the intersection of East 78th Street and Park Avenue. While the extent of the shoot is unclear, neighbors can expect to see production trucks and no parking signs in the area as filming takes place.
AdvertisementAccording to IMDb, the series follows “a pair of streetwise sisters [who] hustle to make ends meet until an inheritance thrusts them into a world of extreme wealth and its dark underbelly.”
Leading the cast are Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting of Hill House) and Kiera Allen (Run), as reported by Variety. Additional cast members will include Alan Ruck (Succession), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Karl Glusman (Love), Katja Herbers (Evil), and Jonathan Higginbotham (The Walking Dead: Dead City).
The series is written, directed, and executive produced by Peter Gould — best known for co-creating Better Call Saul and co-writing Too Big to Fail. Given Gould’s pedigree and the A-list ensemble, Disinherited is already shaping up to be a high-profile addition to the prestige TV landscape.
We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge — and if you happen to spot any familiar faces on set this week, feel free to send us a tip.
