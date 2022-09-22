October Street Fairs and Block Parties on the Upper East Side

A whole host of street fairs and block parties are slated to take place on the Upper East Side this October, and whether you’re excited to partake in the outdoor festivities or you just need to know which streets to avoid driving down, here’s what to expect (we’re probably missing a few!):
Steiner Fall Street Fair
Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
78th between Fifth and Madison avenues.
“Rudolf Steiner School closes 78th street (between Madison & fifth avenues) on the first Saturday of October for a new version of its legendary Fall Fair,” the school’s website states. “The whole community takes part in the preparations: in workshops parents and teachers knit, crochet and felt everything from baby clothes to animals and winter scarves; while in the doll workshop beautiful handmade dolls are created. During the Street Fair some classrooms are being transformed into a general store, candle dipping, Story time and more. This magical event attracts students, faculty, families, alumni, friends and the entire neighborhood.”
Lexington Ave UES Festival
Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Lexington Avenue from 79th to 96th streets
“Come shop a wide variety of arts and crafts items, merchandise vendors, handmade treasures, antiques, collectibles, and much more. Also, enjoy tasty food, live music, rides, games and mores. Rain or Shine.” More info here.
Central Park Community Block Party
Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
60th between Fifth and Madison avenues.
“There will be a wide variety of arts and crafts, commercial merchandise, handmade goods, antiques, collectibles, and more at all price points. Also enjoy delicious food, music, and fun activities.” More info here.
Welcome Back to School
Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
76th between York Avenue and the dead end.
This street fair is sponsored by The Town School, located at 540 East 76th Street. This will be the event’s fourteenth year (and due to COVID, its first in two years). Two “inflatable rides” are expected, as is children’s music.
Goat Hill Block Party
Thursday, October 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
95th between Park and Lexington avenues.
No vendors have been hired for this fair, and there won’t be any bouncy houses or anything fancy. The Block Association’s president said she’s envisioning bringing chalk for kids to draw on the sidewalk with. There also won’t be any food or drink; this sounds like a very low-key event for local residents to mix and mingle.
Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church’s Annual Block Party
Sunday, October 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
73rd Street between Madison and Park avenues.
“We plan to close down 73rd Street, set up a large tent, and have games and activities for all ages. We want our neighbors to know that we are here, and that we care about them.” Here’s the official event page.
Simchat Torah Street Festival
Monday, October 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
77th between First and York avenues.
Hosted by Chabad Israel Center and Chabad Upper East Side, this event invites locals to “Join thousands of Jews, young of all ages, as we celebrate Simchat Torah and dance with the Torah. Refreshments, Lchaim, and children’s activities!” Here’s the official event page.
Apple Fest
Friday, October 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
71st between Second and Third avenues.
Sponsored by Marymount Manhattan College, Apple Fest includes “apple-themed food” and activities for students and the general public. There won’t be any inflatables. Marymount also hosts “Strawberry Fest” in the spring.
Yorkville Fall Festival
Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
88th between York and First avenues.
Sponsored by Yorkville Community School/ PS 151, this annual festival includes arts and crafts, ticketed games and magic demonstrations. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. There won’t be any food.
CHN Spooktacular
Monday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
92nd between Park and Madison avenues.
Sponsored by Carnegie Hill Neighbors, this will be the event’s 12th year. Packaged candy will be given out (mini chocolates, etc). A live DJ will play “child-appropriate music” and kids will get to participate in a freeze dance party.
We’ll update this post if and when more street fairs are announced.