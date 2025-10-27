Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Scenes for “American Love Story,” the upcoming FX anthology series from Ryan Murphy, will be filmed on Park Avenue and 66th Street this Wednesday, according to @OLV on X/Twitter. The show, a new addition to Murphy’s American Story franchise, dramatizes the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy — and their tragic deaths in 1999.
AdvertisementAs reported by Deadline, “American Love Story” marks the fifth installment in the franchise, following American Crime Story and American Horror Story. The series stars newcomer Paul Kelly as Kennedy Jr., Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette-Kennedy, and Naomi Watts Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story Films on Park Avenue This Week as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Max Winkler, a longtime Murphy collaborator, is directing the pilot, with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, and Connor Hines serving as executive producers.
Naomi Watts and Sarah Pidgeon also starred together in the 2024 drama film The Friend, directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel.
According to Vogue, the project is “a new spin-off anthology centered on romances that captured the world’s attention.” The first season’s casting has drawn particular buzz: Pidgeon, fresh off a Tony nomination for Stereophonic, is said to bear a striking resemblance to Bessette-Kennedy, while Watts — who recently portrayed Babe Paley in “Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” — will step into Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pearls.
Production on the series began earlier this year, with filming taking place in and around New York City, evoking the glamorous world that once surrounded the couple often dubbed “American royalty.”
“American Love Story” will air on FX, with a release date yet to be announced.
