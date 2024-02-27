‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Filming on UES this Week

If you’re a fan of police procedurals, you’re in luck — Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife (and its original spinoff The Good Fight) will premiere on CBS this Thursday, February 29 at 10 p.m. In the meantime, you can catch it filming (and try to spot some famous faces) on the Upper East Side.
According to savvy Twitter sleuths, signage notes the hotly anticipated series will shoot on East 70th Street and Third Avenue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Back in March of last year, the pilot started filming across the park on West 58th Street — so we can count on scoping out a myriad of Manhattan locations as Elsbeth Tascioni (played by Emmy-winning actress Carrie Preston) launches an investigative career alongside the NYPD. According to the network, “astute but unconventional attorney” Tascioni’s next chapter in the Big Apple will focus on using “her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals.” If the trailer is anything to go by, we’re getting a quirky Law & Order vibe. Given the success of The Good Wife and The Good Fight (the former received 39 Emmy nominations, winning five during its run from 2009 to 2016), we expect plenty of legal lovers to tune in. As of now, reviews have not been released.
Alongside Preston, Juilliard-trained actor Wendell Pierce (best known for his work as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire) will star as Captain CW Wagner. The lineup of guests is equally impressive, with small-screen heavyweights like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Blair Underwood and Jane Krakowski all set to make appearances.
If you’re not sold yet, here’s a synopsis of the pilot: “When a college theater student is mysteriously found dead in her high-rise New York City apartment, Elsbeth immediately suspects foul play and enters a game of wits against the victim’s popular theater director Alex Modarian, who she believes is involved.”
We’ll update you as more filming locations are revealed.