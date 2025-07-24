UES Business Owner Exposes Wild World of Private Air Travel in New Book

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A debut novel by an Upper East Side business owner and her brother details the real stories behind private air travel for the rich and famous.
Advertisement
Starting in 2015, Danielle Styron–who now owns a local eyelash studio–began working in private air travel as a flight attendant. During interviews for various positions, then-32-year-old quickly discovered the scandalous lifestyles many high-flying clients led. In one interview, Styron told the New York Post, a client offered “six-figure salaries, trips to luxury resorts, and full benefits.” The catch? The pilot hinted that the jet’s owner maintained an “alternative lifestyle” — one that would require her to participate in group sex with him and his associates.
While she went on to work for clients with more appropriate expectations, she still had her fair share of stories. One berated her for not properly stocking a specific tequila brand despite it never being requested. Another pushed Styron into the overhead bins after turbulence had slightly moved her dogs on board. While many of the clients were “miserable, vampires of human joy,” she writes that Jamie Foxx was “the most delightful celebrity.”
With the help of her brother James Styron, they turned years of stories into “The Mile High Club: Confessions of a Private Jet Flight Attendant.” The book is co-written by both Danielle and James, as James worked with Danielle to write the book, turning all of Danielle’s journal entries from her time as a flight attendant into the new book with Post Hill Press.
Since her flight attendant days, she received her medical esthetician license and now works as a “brow artist and educator.” Styron is the owner of Fluff NYC, a brow, lash, and skincare studio at 330 East 65th Street (between First and Second avenues). The shop opened in 2019 and provides a variety of services from eyebrow tints to eyelash lifts. She told The Post her new role is “less glamorous” but overall “way more peaceful.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!