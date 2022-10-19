Yorkville Event to Include Mural Unveiling, Live Music

On Marathon Sunday, November 6 at 12 p.m., a new mural will be unveiled at the New York Paint & Hardware location at 1668 First Avenue at 87th Street. Owners Frank and Shawn Gorelik — who also own Brothers Guitar Shop on East 84th Street – will be coupling this event with live music and more.
“Come celebrate this cultural infusion to the neighborhood with live music, refreshments, a chance to meet the community, and root on your favorite runners in style!”
According to the New York City Marathon course map, the hardware store is about halfway through mile 17 … so those runners will need quite a bit of cheering on.
The mural is being designed by street artist Avery Nice, and we’re told to expect lots of Upper East Side references.
Here’s the official event page.