Home
Yorkville Event to Include Mural Unveiling, Live Music

Yorkville Event to Include Mural Unveiling, Live Music

October 19, 2022 Arts & Entertainment No Comments
new york paint hardware mural

A new mural will soon be unveiled at New York Paint & Hardware at 1668 First Avenue

On Marathon Sunday, November 6 at 12 p.m., a new mural will be unveiled at the New York Paint & Hardware location at 1668 First Avenue at 87th Street. Owners Frank and Shawn Gorelik — who also own Brothers Guitar Shop on East 84th Street – will be coupling this event with live music and more.

“Come celebrate this cultural infusion to the neighborhood with live music, refreshments, a chance to meet the community, and root on your favorite runners in style!”

According to the New York City Marathon course map, the hardware store is about halfway through mile 17 … so those runners will need quite a bit of cheering on.

The mural is being designed by street artist Avery Nice, and we’re told to expect lots of Upper East Side references.

Here’s the official event page.





Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Leave a Reply