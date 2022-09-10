A Gourmet Food Store Opens on Madison Ave

Madison Fare, a “new bespoke food gourmet store,” has opened its doors at 1225 Madison Avenue, between 88th and 89th streets.
The shop offers a variety of chocolates, macarons, spices, jams, oils and rare condiments, in addition to ready-to-go foods like sandwiches, salads and more.
Madison Fare is also offering customized gift-boxes and catering menus to private clients.
Madison Fare comes from Chef Amin Kinana, who began his culinary journey working as a kitchen assistant in Sweden when he was 15 years old. Since then, he’s worked as a chef at top-rated restaurants in Stockholm and Paris, and has racked up years of experience as a private chef.
Some early Instagram posts feature Madison Fare’s Fresh baked focaccia, raspberry and licorice Swedish fish, White chocolate squares, Lemon tea cake, handcrafted pate de fruits, chocolate bonbons and more. This video and this video also offer a closer look at some product selections.
“Everything will be packed in luxury packaging and beautiful bags,” states the gourmet food shop’s website. “The product will look as good as it tastes. We will offer will limited holiday editions such as Valentine’s Day, Mothers Day, and birthday parties with custom-made gift baskets.”
Madison Fare is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more and to stay up to date, visit madisonfare.com.