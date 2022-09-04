New Store Openings on Madison Ave

The Upper East Side’s Madison Avenue was busy this summer with cultural festivals and 6 new store openings. This fall is set to be an even more exciting time on Madison Ave, with several new businesses opening between 57th and 80th streets. These businesses span the food and beverage, home décor, health and beauty, and fashion and accessories spaces.
Here’s a look at what’s coming soon:
Fashion & Accessories:
Graff Diamonds (712 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street)
Irene Neuwirth (937 Madison Avenue between 74th and 75th streets)
John Elliot (853 Madison Avenue at 71st Street)
Stefano Ricci (41 East 57th Street between Madison and Park avenues)
Versace (747 Madison Avenue at 65th Street)
Zadig & Voltaire (845 Madison Avenue at 70th Street)
Food & Beverage
Kaspia (922 Madison Avenue at 77th Street)
Health & Beauty
Dr. Sturm (1006 Madison Avenue between 77th and 78th streets)
Home Décor
Baobab Collection (1015 Madison Avenue between 78th and 79th streets)
L’Objet (950 Madison Avenue between 74th and 75th streets)
Art Galleries
LGDR (19 East 64th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues)
In addition to the openings of several new businesses, Madison Avenue will be bustling this fall with arts, style, and fashion-based events. Some key events include:
- September 17: Launch of “Madison Avenue Men’s Style Month,” featuring 30 men’s fashion and accessories brands and a display of 30 classic and vintage cars at the New York City Concours (East 72nd Street at Madison Avenue). The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 12pm, and the People’s Choice for the Most Intriguing Automobile will be announced at 4pm. Madison Avenue Men’s Style Month runs from September 17 to October 16.
- September 29: Multi-block men’s style shopping event and block party from 6pm to 8pm. This includes musical performances and a chance to get your picture taken by fashion photographer Andrew Werner.
- October 3: Facebook Live panel discussion on men’s style trends at 9am and 90-minute style walking tours at 10:30am and 4:30pm.
- October 23: Madison Avenue Fall Gallery Walk, featuring new exhibitions and talks with curators.
- December 4: Miracle on Madison Avenue, 10am to 5pm, between 57th and 86th streets. Twenty percent of every purchase made at participating businesses will benefit the Pediatric Programs of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
View all upcoming event information here.