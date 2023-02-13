Caviar Kaspia Opens this Week at The Mark Hotel

Caviar Kaspia will be opening its doors at The Mark Hotel (25 East 77th Street) on February 17. The popular Parisian restaurant, known for its iconic caviar and celebrity clientele, originally opened in Paris in 1927 – the same year The Mark Hotel building was constructed.
Legendary for its baked potato with caviar, Kaspia’s newest location has been designed by French interior decorator Jacques Grange.
“I was inspired by Caviar Kaspia’s original dining room on Place de la Madeleine in Paris, which is so intimate and warm,” Grange told Forbes. “I felt passionate about remaining true to its design but translated through the eyes of the trendy and timeless Mark Hotel.”
Caviar Kaspia has graced Manhattan before. In 2016, the fish egg phenom staged a pop-up shop at Spring Place, a members-only club in Tribeca. The affair was attended by fashion models from around the world, with Constance Jablonski, Anja Rubik, Liya Kebede and Elsa Hosk coming in for a taste, wrote Harper’s Bazaar. A-list celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna were also in attendance, reported W Magazine.
When it opened in Dubai last year, a pristine review by Vogue described Caviar Kaspia as a “Parisian institution [that] stands the test of time.” Kaspia was also hailed for its “culinary excellence and historic elegance,” while being a hotbed for the socialite scene. “Kaspia is the story of a journey because when you enter it, you are transported to another time and place,” said Caviar Kaspia CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon.
When it comes to the NYC iteration of the famed restaurant, Mac-Crohon told Vanity Fair, “We keep the DNA, but we adapt the vibe and menu to every location. Madison Avenue will be very Kaspia but tailor-made for New York.”
To learn more and for updates, visit caviarkaspiany.com.