Four New Restaurants Include Daniel Boulud Spot, Japanese and More

We’ve learned from a recent Community Board 8 meeting that four new restaurants are expected to open on the UES. Owners and reps from each eatery presented their plans at the meeting in the aim of furthering their liquor license applications.
The owners of Peng’s Noodle Folk at 1659 First Avenue (between 86th and 87th streets) – a Chinese restaurant popular for its ramen and dumpling offerings – are opening a second location. The new spot, which will be called Mr. Peng’s, will be located at 1016 Lexington Ave at 73rd Street, and a representative told the board it will be very similar to the currently existing restaurant.
Fumo, an Italian restaurant with locations in Harlem and on the Upper West Side, is expanding with a new outpost at 1626 Second Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets. This space was most recently occupied by Who’s Jac W.?, which closed right around the new year.
A new Japanese restaurant called IKYU is opening at 1716-1718 Second Avenue, between 89th and 90th streets. The space currently under construction but they’re expecting it to be complete within about a month, the restaurant rep at the board meeting said.
A new Daniel Boulud restaurant will be opening at 100 East 63rd Street, between Park and Lexington avenues. The representative said they’re hoping it will open around September. Details were scarce, but the restaurant will have two floors and about one-hundred employees. The space was previously home to French restaurant Vaucluse.
We’ll provide updates on all of the above once we learn more.