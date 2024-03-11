fbpx
A New Indian Restaurant on East 61st Street

March 11, 2024 Food & Drink No Comments
javitri nyc interior

Photo: Dillon Burke

Amarjit Saggu recently opened the Upper East Side’s newest Indian restaurant. Javitri – which had its soft-opening on Feb. 13 and was fully operational by March 1 – is located at 132 East 61st Street (between Park and Lexington avenues), where diners are taken “on a journey through Northern India’s essence.”

The sleek-looking, skylit restaurant seats 76 and has received pretty great reviews so far, boasting a 5-star Google rating and getting a lot of love for its Dal Bukhara ($13), a creamy black lentil dish made famous as the signature dish at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Led by Chef Dhanduram, the menu offers a variety of hot and cold appetizers ($12-$18); signature dips ($15-20); vegetarian and meat-based (lamb, goat, chicken, shrimp) mains ($22-$32); biryanis ($22-$30); and an array of breads including six types of naan ($5-$10).

Photo: Dillon Burke

Photo: Dillon Burke

Photo: Dillon Burke

Javintri also does catering and hosts private events. Learn more at javitrinyc.com or follow @javitrinyc on Instagram.

There’s been quite a bit of recent commercial activity in this immediate area: An American Craftsman and Bagel Point both opened on Lexington Avenue between 61st and 62nd streets, and at a recent Community Board 8 meeting, we learned that the same street would soon be home to a new sushi joint and a ‘small, upscale pub.’ And about one block north and east, Nello got evicted from its long-time space on Madison Avenue.


