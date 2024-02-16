A Spy-Themed Cocktail Bar Opens on First Ave.

New cocktail bar Shaken Not Stirred opened Feb. 5 at 1113 First Ave. at the corner of 61st Street. The bar is owned by Ertan Kusdil who also runs Mediterranean restaurant Sea Salt (originally called The Salt Mediterranean) just up the block. He tells East Side Feed that he got the idea for the bar about a year-and-a-half ago and has finally made it a reality. He wanted to open the bar close to the restaurant so that he could be hands-on at both venues.
The theme is James Bond meets speakeasy with decor and a menu that give a nod to the spy game. The black-lacquered bar is accented by geometric and industrial fixtures with a softly-lit gold display and a model Aston Martin sitting alongside a selection of spirits. The drink menu presents itself as a book titled “Vol. 007” with chapters separated by Bond film art. The host, Gil, walks guests through the chapters which build from Light Cocktails through Fruity and Sour, Medium and Collins and finishing with Rich and Strong.
Matthew, behind the bar, mixes drinks that are creative and aesthetically pleasing. Neighborhood namesake, The Upper East Side, is made with mezcal, rum, sake and chili soda, and comes adorned with agave, pineapple and dried chili. The lovely Merry and Berry is garnished with cotton candy and features Russian vodka, vermouth, and strawberry lime. One of the shochu drinks even perches a tiny origami crane on the rim of the glass.
While the full kitchen menu won’t be available for another two weeks, there is still plenty to order. The offerings are heavy on seafood with dishes like scallop crudo and crispy rice with bluefin tuna, but also include housemade potato chips, a large cheese plate, and more.
The crowd on Thursday evening was eclectic, with neighbors stopping in to check it out, friends meeting up for after-work drinks, and firemen from up the block who used to frequent One Lenox (which previously occupied the space) enjoying the “fancy” new vibe.
Shaken Not Stirred is currently open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends. When the kitchen fully opens, they’ll be adding a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cocktails range in price from $15-$20, all wines are $15 per glass and all beers are $7. Food prices go from $9 for the ricotta and salami to $25 for the full cheese plate. You can keep up with them on Instagram at @shakennotstrred or visit their website at shakennotstirrednyc.com.