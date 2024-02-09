New Bar Alert: The Office Opens Doors

The team behind The Milton (1754 Second Avenue) has opened up a new bar. After teasing the new space in early November, The Office had its soft-opening on Thursday, Feb. 8 just a block south at 1744 Second Ave, between 90th and 91st streets (formerly home to DTUT).
The Office’s vibes combine a date night cocktail bar and a friendly sports bar.
Liam Moore, Tomas Maher and John Hayes opened The Milton in 2014 along with Chef David Diaz, and it has since become a neighborhood favorite for cozy meals, elevated cocktails and weekend brunch. While The Milton specializes in pub food with a mix of English, Irish and American influences, The Office is all about the drinks.
Moore tells East Side Feed they will concentrate on making this a space for unique cocktails, a great wine list and high-end beers. For the soft-opening it was drinks only, but the kitchen will be up and running soon, offering a more limited menu with meat and cheese plates, flat breads and other small bites.
Moore said that when the space initially became available, they weren’t interested in opening something so close to their existing business. But after thinking it over, they felt something different would add to the neighborhood, as opposed to creating unnecessary competition.
The Office’s décor blends industrial and cozy, with black metal fixtures alongside cozy-lit bookshelves and gold-framed mirrors.
The front setup is more intimate, with several small tables and stools set against the wall. A long, polished-wood bar is the feature, with high-tables and several TVs showing various sports, all leading to an Instaworthy neon sign hanging above a leather-covered booth in the back.
Bar manager Ross was happy to chat about the neighborhood and the drink selection. All cocktails are $14 with the menu organized by spirit: rum, gin, vodka, tequila, or whiskey. Wines are all available by glass and bottle, and they offer a selection of beers on tap, bottled and canned.
The Office will be open this weekend from 4 a.m. to midnight. They’ll be closed on Monday to regroup, and moving forward, regular hours will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
For updates and more info, follow @theoffice1744 on Instagram.