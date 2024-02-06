Kosher Bakery and Café Opening on Second Avenue This Weekend

Avenue Bakery NYC, a kosher-certified bakery and café located at 1477 Second Avenue (corner of 77th Street), announced on their Instagram page this weekend that they will be having the grand opening of their Upper East Side location this coming Saturday, February 10 at 10 a.m. An Upper West Side location at 2321 Broadway (corner of 84th Street) is also coming soon, though a date has not yet been announced.
According to Patch, Avenue Bakery NYC will be run by father-daughter team Raj and Misha Punwani. The duo also runs 15 franchises of Playa Bowls, six of which are in New York City and one of which is on the same block as the forthcoming bakery. The bakery’s Instagram page and signage for the shop show that menu items will include a variety of cakes, cookies, pies, macarons, gelato cones, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and specialty pastries.
Avenue Bakery NYC is replacing what used to be Zazzy’s Pizza and adjoining café Innocent Yesterday, Guilty Today, both of which were shut down by the New York City Health Department in early September 2023 due to rodents and insects. Zazzy’s has two other locations in the West Village and Lower East Side. The combined space was previously occupied for over a decade by Le Pain Quotidien, which closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Saturday’s grand opening will include a live DJ and giveaways of free swag (details of which are yet to be announced). Visitors are advised to line up early.
Avenue Bakery NYC staff did not respond to our request for comment.