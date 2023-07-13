All’Antico Vinaio Opens Doors on UES

A beloved Italian sandwich shop, which opened in Florence in 1989 and expanded to the city in 2019, has now opened its doors on the Upper East Side.
All’Antico Vinaio’s third NYC location opened Thursday at 36 East 60th Street, between Park and Madison avenues.
Advertisement
“Upper East Side AV3 officially open for business with a line out the door! Nonstop sandwiches and smiles all afternoon long,” the excited sandwich maker shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The menu features sixteen sandwiches served on their signature Tuscan schiacciata bread (similar to focaccia), with frequently-appearing ingredients including mozzarella, pecorino and truffle creams, arugula and sun-dried tomato. Prices range from $12 to $20.
Popular picks include La Paradiso ($18) with mortadella, stracciatella, pistachio cream and pistachios, and La Favolosa ($19) with salame toscana, pecorino cream, artichoke cream and spicy eggplant.
All’Antico Vinaio’s three locations in Florence are longtime tourist attractions, and the eatery has been called the “home of the world’s best sandwiches” by Saveur magazine.
Additional outposts can be found in Times Square and Greenwich Village locations. Here’s the UES location page for contact info and updated hours.
In other sandwich news, La Sandwicherie (it’s French) is opening an outpost at 217 East 85th Street.