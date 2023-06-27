BK-Based French Sandwich Shop Leases Space on East 85th Street

French sandwich shop La Sandwicherie is opening an outpost at 217 East 85th Street between Second and Third avenues, the eatery announced on Instagram. The owners tell us they’re aiming to open around August 15.
This will be the second French sandwich shop in the immediate area, with Le Petit Parisien having opened at 355 East 78th Street last year. All’Antico Vinaio, an Italian shop, is also planning a new spot at 36 East 60th Street.
La Sandwicherie’s first brick and mortar location opened in Brooklyn during September 2022 (the UES spot will be its second). At the time, Greenpointers wrote about its transformation from a food cart to a store, when customer Daron Yemini approached owners Laurent d’Antonio and Massire Diawara with the idea. This unexpected offer came after Yemini, whose background is in real estate and law, ordered a ham sandwich that apparently he really liked.
Apparently the idea was a good one, because the trio is already bringing their “selection of baguette sandwiches, paninis, crepes, and epicerie” to a second location in less than a year.
The Brooklyn menu‘s baguette sandwiches range in price from $14 to $18, with best sellers on Seamless including its Le Parisien (French ham, Brie cheese, tomatoes, arugula and mayo), the sandwich which brought Yemini on board as a partner. The shop’s Turkey Avocado and Le Thon (“The Tuna”) are also winners.
The menu also features Nutella, sugar and honey crepes; a generous assortment of hot and cold coffees and teas (and hot cocoa); and packaged French grocery items like cookies, pastas and jams.
We’ll update this article once the shop opens; sign up below to be notified.