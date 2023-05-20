Brooklyn Bakery Expands to UES

Butterly Bakeshop is now open at 341 East 78th Street between First and Second avenues. The sweet shop’s grand opening weekend kicked off on Saturday, May 20, and this is the Brooklyn-based bakery’s second location.
The minority and woman owned business is led by Kanupriya Kesari, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who opened her original shop in November 2019 in the Prospect Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Butterly’s menu offers an array of cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.
The Chocolate Chunk Cookie ($5.50) is a customer favorite, and the Brooklyn Blackout Cake (with chocolate pudding and chocolate drip) is also popular. This goes for $35.00 – $90.00 depending on size, and it’s also available as a slice for $8.75.
They’ve got a couple of interesting creations which caught our eye, one being a Strawberry Milkshake Cake (a vanilla bean cake with strawberry compote and strawberry milkshake frosting) which goes for $42.50 – $110.00 (depending on how big you want it). It’s available as a slice for $8.75.
Another unique item is Butterly’s Apple Pie Cheesecake, which they succinctly describe as “Apple Pie and Cheesecake all in one bite” ($7.50).
Butterly also offers a number of gluten-free and vegan options, and serves classics like carrot and red velvet cakes and chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. They also offer custom cakes for weddings and other occasions.
The Brooklyn location has Google and Yelp scores of 4.6 and 4.5, respectively.
Here’s the full menu. Butterly Bakeshop is open daily from 12-7 p.m. You can also place an order for pickup or delivery on their website.
