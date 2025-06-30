Business Openings: KidStrong, Mykonian House, Emmett’s, Toast

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
KidStrong is opening a new location at 344 East 63rd Street (between First and Second Avenues)–thanks to Ilya Kapovich for the tip. “KidStrong is a kids training program that builds strong, confident and high-character kids,” the company’s website states. “KidStrong helps kids win at life by developing a strong body, mind and character through weekly 45 minute classes led by expert coaches.” KidStrong offers camps for children aged 4-11; hosts 1.5 hour birthday parties; and offers 45 minute classes involving activities like social greetings (“where the students practice introducing themselves by shaking hands”), obstacle courses, games like tug of war and tire flips, and affirmations (at the beginning).
Advertisement
Mykonian House is opening a second location at 420 East 59th Street (between Sutton Place and First Avenue), Commercial Observer reports. The Greek restaurant opened its first outpost in 2023 at 25 East 83rd Street (between Fifth and Madison Avenues). The 2,700 square foot restaurant space–previously home to Morson–comes with “an outdoor seating area, a dining room, a bar and a separate room for private events,” Commercial Observer reports. The menu at Mykonian House includes a selection of Greek classics including handmade phyllo spanakopita, lamb chops, avgolemono and grilled octopus, in addition to a variety of fish source directly from Greece.
The owners of Emmett’s and Emmett’s on Grove, popular downtown pizza destinations, appear to be expanding with an uptown restaurant, according to agenda notes from Community Board 8. The new spot will be at 1450 Second Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets), the current but soon-to-be former home of Mel’s Burger Bar, which closed its Upper West Side location in December 2023. Emmett’s has grown a large following for its Chicago-style pies, which native Chicagoan Emmett Burke first brought to MacDougal Street in 2013.
Toast recently opened at 1221 Madison Avenue (at the corner of 88th Street). The British clothing, accessory and houseware retailer was founded in Wales in 1997 and has NYC locations in Brooklyn, Nolita and the West Village. “TOAST aspires to a more thoughtful way of life, creating and curating simple, functional, beautiful clothing, homeware and editorial,” the retailer’s Instagram bio reads.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!