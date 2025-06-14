Business Openings: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Perk Coffee, Gnocchi House Bar, Workshoppe Fitness

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists recently leased a space at 210 East 86th Street (between Second and Third avenues), Commercial Observer reports. According to the outlet, they signed a 10-year-lease for a 10,500 square foot space on the building’s sixth floor. This is NY Cancer’s fifth location in NYC. The practice’s website already has the location listed, though it’s unclear when it opened. We’ve reached out for details.
Advertisement
Perk Coffee has leased a space at 135 East 63rd Street (between Park and Lexington avenues), @TradedNY reports, adding that the asking rent for the 595 square foot space was $191 per foot (which comes out to $113,645 per year). Perk Coffee currently has two locations in NYC: one at 162 East 37th Street in Murray Hill, and the other at 1867 Second Avenue (between 96th and 97th streets). Here are reviews for the UES location, which has a Google score of 4.3 out of 5 stars.
Gnocchi House Bar recently opened at 1431 First Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), replacing Number 28. “Our commitment to preserving the essence of Italian culinary mastery while embracing modern sensibilities makes Gnocchi House Bar a destination where history and innovation coexist,” the new eatery’s website states. The menu offers a customize gnocchi meal, with a choice of three ‘mains’ (classic, stuffed or gluten-free versions of the potato-based pasta) and a variety of sauces to pick from. They’ve also got a handful of standalone pastas, pizzas and entrees on the menu, among other things like desserts and antipastas. Back in April, another gnocchi spot, Gnocchi on 9th, opened at 1456 Second Avenue (between 76th and 77th streets).
Workshoppe Fitness is set to open this month at 1120 Third Avenue (between 65th and 66th streets), the business’ owner told Patch. “Workshoppe is going to have a typical range of classes that you might find in an Equinox, but we’re also going to have some studio-centric classes that you might find in Barry’s Bootcamp or Core Power,” founder Damon Riscucci told the outlet. The upscale fitness center will occupy four floors and take up 17,000 square feet of space. We last wrote about Workshoppe Fitness here.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
How about a roundup of coffee spots that go out of business? Does the net number keep increasing?