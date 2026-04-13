Business Openings: Northwell Spine Institute, Fellini Coffee, Frances Valentine, Mythos, Barachou, Bread Ahead Bakery, York Club Fitness

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Northwell Health has opened the Northwell Spine Institute at Lenox Hill, “investing $6.3 million into the health system’s first dedicated destination center for back, neck and spine care,” according to a press release. “The 11,500-square-foot facility at [1219 Third Avenue between 70th and 71st streets] integrates orthopedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, and physical medicine and rehabilitation within one location to offer comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options across the full spectrum of spine conditions.”
AdvertisementFellini Coffee will be opening on April 16 at 1335 Lexington Avenue (at East 89th Street), according to the mini-chain’s Instagram. The brand was born in the West Village in 2003, most recently expanding with new outposts on the Upper West Side and in the Meatpacking District. Signature items include the “Dolce Vita,” a $7 caramel latte named after Italian director Federico Fellini’s most famous film, and a “Tiramisu Latte,” an $11 drink made with mascarpone, cocoa and espresso to replicate the iconic Italian dessert.
Frances Valentine, the apparel and jewelry brand, has just completed a major renovation of its flagship location at 922 Madison Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets). According to a press release, “has been re-designed to better reflect the brand’s point of view today and support a more holistic, head-to-toe styling experience for its customer. In partnership with Sclaroff, the new space draws directly from [founder Elyce Arons’] own West Village townhouse (you can check out a viral Tik Tok tour of her home HERE), translating her welcoming personal aesthetic into a richly layered retail environment.”
Mythos, a Greek frozen yogurt spot, is opening a location at 1269 First Avenue between 68th and 69th streets (h/t @newopeningsnyc, who posted a photo of exterior signage on Instagram). “At the heart of Mythos is Greek yogurt, transformed into a frozen dessert that feels indulgent yet light,” the brand’s website reads. “Made with premium milk and rich probiotic cultures, it is crafted to energize you rather than weigh you down, fitting naturally into an active lifestyle shaped by sunshine, movement and outdoor living.” This will be Mythos’ first NYC location, and the second Greek yogurt spot to open in recent times (following Yogurt Club’s opening at 1240 Lexington Avenue late last year).
Barachou, a French bakery known best for its colorful cream puffs, opened earlier this month at 354 East 81st Street (between First and Second avenues). This is Barachou’s second location, adding to its outpost on the UWS (they also had a West Village shop, but it appears to have closed for good). In addition to cream puffs, Barachou’s menu has expanded over the years to include French tartelettes — such as lemon meringue, raspberry almond, pear almond, and seasonal varieties — along with viennoiseries, including croissants, pain au chocolat, almond croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, and savory breads.
AdvertisementBread Ahead Bakery is opening its first NYC location at 82nd and Second Avenue, the London-based bakery chain announced on Instagram. In addition to their popular doughnuts, sourdough breads, pastries, cakes, and focaccia baked daily, Bread Ahead is perhaps best known for its baking school, where people can take hands-on workshops.
York Club Fitness says it’s opening on April 15 at 1433 York Avenue at 76th Street, which was previously home to a New York Health and Racquet Club. “Designed for those who value both sophistication and results, our club will offer a curated fitness experience like no other,” the business’ website reads. “Enjoy 24-hour access to state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, work one-on-one with elite personal trainers, or move with purpose in boutique-style group fitness classes. Rejuvenate in our serene wellness center and spa, unwind in the luxurious sauna, and refuel at our artisan juice bar — all thoughtfully crafted to support your health in style.”
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