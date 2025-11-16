Business Openings: Core Burn Pilates, Yogurt Club, The Vitamin Shoppe, Spotless Clinics, Daily Sprouts

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Core Burn Pilates is opening a new location at 149 East 72nd Street this fall, the studio announced Thursday on Instagram. The new location is offering some pre-opening specials, according to its website. Core Burn Pilates has additional UES locations at 1023 Lexington Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets) and at 187 East 79th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues). Core Burn Pilates “fuse[s] Classical Pilates Principles and dynamic Contemporary exercises with technical, hands-on teaching techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to create a workout experience like no other,” its website states.
AdvertisementYogurt Club had its official grand opening at 1240 Lexington Avenue (between 83rd and 84th streets) on Saturday. “From thick Greek yogurt to frozen yogurt, each bowl is crafted your way — real ingredients and creative toppings,” the shop’s website describes. Customers can create their own bowls, starting with a choice between Greek and frozen yogurt and then choosing among a variety of toppings. They’ve also got a handful of ready-made specials. Early reviews are mostly positive.
The Vitamin Shoppe has opened a new location at 157 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues). “Everything is BOGO 50% off through the end of the month,” the supplement chain’s new outpost shared in an Instagram post. According to another Instagram post, the company is describing this location as “The Vitamin Shoppe’s newest innovation store,” a concept that was launched in 2019 and focuses on “leading-edge technology and design in a ‘modern apothecary’ format.”
Spotless Clinics, which offers acne treatments (for both walk-ins and by appointment), has opened its doors at 1053 Lexington Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets). The new clinic is led by Dr. Amy Wechsler, a dermatologist with a practice on East 85th Street and a sizable social media following. Spotless has gotten quite a bit of press, including a New York Times writeup which states the “new clinic aims to make skin-care treatments as easy as getting a Drybar blowout.”
AdvertisementDaily Sprouts is opening soon on 92nd between Third and Lexington avenues. The forthcoming coffee shop and bakery says it will be offering “Wholesome bites from sprouted grains + nutrient-rich pastries” along with “High-quality coffee sourced from local farmers.” Some additional menu items they’ve been highlighting include a Turmeric Latte and their signature KindaBREAD: “it’s not baked from flour like traditional breads and it has no yeast or starter. It’s more of a hybrid between a bread slice and a veggie burger.”
