Business Openings: Reforming Pilates, Bicchiere Wine Bar, Pita Yeero, Van Leeuwen, San Babila

Reforming Pilates officially opens at 1305 Second Avenue (between 68th and 69th streets) on May 25, the south Florida-based Pilates chain announced in a recent Instagram post. The company, “a boutique classical Pilates studio that offers daily group and private classes for all levels,” is advertising an ‘opening special’ via its Instagram page, offering ten classes for $300 plus tax. You can view that special here. People seem to enjoy the studio’s aesthetic, based on reading a few of their reviews.
Bicchiere Wine Bar has leased a space at 450 East 81st Street (between First and York avenues), according to @TradedNY, which adds that the asking rent for the 400 square foot space was $150/foot (which comes out to $60,000 per year or $5,000 per month). We haven’t found any information about the forthcoming bar, but the space was previously home to 81st Street Bodega, which opened in November 2023 and appears to have closed earlier this year. Bicchiere means “glass” in Italian.
Pita Yeero is opening a new location at 1229 First Avenue (between 66th and 67th streets), the fast casual Greek mini-chain announced earlier this month on Instagram. Pita Yeero currently has six locations in Manhattan and offers items including bowls, pitas, salads and more.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has finally opened at 1380 Madison Avenue (between 96th and 97th streets), marking the ice cream brand’s third location on the Upper East Side. The new location celebrated its official opening by serving up dollar scoops last week. Van Leeuwen’s other neighborhood outposts can be found at 1270 Third Avenue (at 73rd Street) and 1625 Second Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets).
San Babila will be having its soft-opening on Wednesday at 1355 Second Avenue (between 71st and 72nd streets), the new eatery shared in an Instagram post. “Join us for our soft opening this Wednesday! Coffee options and Italian pastries will be available from 7:30am – 3pm. We are so excited to welcome you to San Babila, stop by and say hi. Keep an eye out for when our restaurant and bar opens in a couple short weeks.” San Babila’s owners presented restaurant plans to Community Board 8 back in February, stating at the time that the “space will accommodate 16 tables, 46 seats and a six seat bar, with expected daily hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and background music only.”
