Cafe Boulud Plans November Opening on UES

Great news for Upper East Side foodies and fans of Daniel Boulud, the Michelin-starred French chef with seven restaurants throughout New York City: Cafe Boulud will reopen in November at 100 E. 63rd St. (at the corner of Park Avenue).
“The Upper East Side is a very special neighborhood to me,” said Boulud, 68, best known for his restaurant Daniel, which has two Michelin stars and is within a few blocks of the soon-to-open Cafe Boulud. “This Café Boulud will be unique in its approach, but will continue to be guided by my four longstanding inspirations as well as the deep roots of the brand.”
Advertisement
Chef Boulud’s four inspirations are the classic dishes of French cooking, the seasonal specialties of the market, the vegetable garden, and the exotic flavors of the world’s great cuisines. The Cafe Boulud brand is inspired by the original cafe started by his great grandparents on their farm in Lyon, France.
Past Cafe Boulud menu items have included highlights like Daniel’s bass en paupiette (potato crusted sea bass with leek sauce meurette), homemade tagliolini (with Maine lobster, chili, and fennel lemon), and filet mignon au poivre.
East Side Feed reported in February that Boulud, who opened the first Cafe Boulud in NYC more than twenty years ago, would be opening a restaurant at 100 E. 63rd St. The space was previously home to Vaucluse, a French restaurant that closed in 2020 and was part of Michael White’s Altamarea restaurant group.
Romain Paumier, previously the executive sous chef at Daniel, will take the reins as executive chef at the new Cafe Boulud. Katalina Diaz, who also worked at Daniel as well as Boulud Sud, will be the executive pastry chef.
The space will also be home to Maison Barnes, which will be an “elegant ensemble of a bar, a dining salon and private dining rooms, as well as a speakeasy and a wine cellar table combining distinctive culinary experiences with artistic and cultural programs centered on craftsmanship and Art de Vivre,” according to a press release. Maison Barnes is scheduled to open in 2024.
Cafe Boulud also has restaurants in Palm Beach, the Bahamas, Toronto and Beverly Hills.