Caroline’s Donuts Closes on Second Avenue

February 3, 2026 Food & Drink No Comments

Caroline’s Donuts has closed its Upper East Side location at 1631 Second Avenue (between 84th and 85th Streets).

The donut shop posted on Instagram Sunday with the message “Thank you all for your support. Stay tuned for the next chapter,” prompting reactions from followers expressing disappointment about the closure.

Caroline’s opened on the Upper East Side in October 2023, brought to the neighborhood by owners Thierry Locatelli and Caroline Lameda, a couple who live on the UES. The shop was known for its DoughCro, a donut-croissant hybrid inspired by the Cronut, as well as beignet-shaped donuts and flavors including dulce de leche, Nutella-filled, and crème brûlée.

The Brooklyn-based brand has also closed its original Bed-Stuy location, which opened in July 2022.

We’ve reached out to the owners for comment on the closures and will update this article with any response.

