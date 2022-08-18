Coming Soon: Winfield Street Coffee, Elements Barre Fit, Jean-Georges Restaurant

Winfield Street Coffee, which opened its first NYC location on the Q train platform at East 86th Street back in March, has announced that another location is about to open at the 96th Street stop within the next week (or any day now). The underground coffee stand serves nitro cold brew by @risebrewingco, pastries, and over the counter items. Winfield is also planning a spot at the 72nd Street station. View all location details here.
Elements Barre Fit has announced it will be opening its flagship location this fall at 1164 Third Avenue at 68th Street. “We are so excited to welcome clients to the new space, which features two studios for group classes, for double the chances to sweat, a dedicated private training space, a curated retail selection featuring our favorite active brands and more!” the brand wrote on Instagram. The UES location page states that they are “Currently offering private training, duet sessions, & small group sessions in [their] temporary NYC space.
A new Jean-Georges restaurant is opening at 425 Park Avenue (at 56th Street), the New York Post was first to report. The 14,000 square-foot restaurant is expected to open in late 2023 and will feature a “main dining level on the mezzanine with a ‘dramatic’ 1,000 square-foot show kitchen, a cocktail lounge with a 45-foot high ceiling and a 24-foot long painting by Larry Poons,” the Post writes.
In less exciting news, DTUT will be shutting its doors at 1744 Second Ave (91st Street) on Sunday. However, owners J.J. McHugh and Barry Spellman will be relocating to a new space at 1664 First Ave, between 86th and 87th streets, the former site of East End Bar & Grill which closed in June 2021 and reopened at 1672 Third Avenue in September.