Costa on Madison Avenue Has Closed After Just Over a Year

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A Mediterranean restaurant that opened on the Upper East Side less than two years ago has quietly shut its doors.
Costa, which opened in August 2024 at 1300 Madison Avenue (between East 92nd and 93rd streets), appears to have closed without advance notice. The restaurant launched with high expectations, positioning itself as an “exceptional dining” destination with a classic, old-world interior and an upscale Mediterranean menu.
AdvertisementWhen Costa first opened, the space—previously home to bakery CRAVE (formerly Mercato Rustico)—featured tablecloths, chandeliers, tufted leather banquettes, mirrors, and a gilded bar. In a New York Times “Off the Menu” column at the time, food writer Florence Fabricant described the restaurant as “suitably Upper East Side,” noting that main courses ranged from $23 to $45 and that “men in jackets would not turn heads.”
Costa offered breakfast, lunch, and dinner service, with menu highlights including lobster ravioli, pistachio-crusted salmon, truffle tagliatelle, and poitrine de poulet for dinner. Brunch options included ricotta pancakes, challah French toast, and smoked salmon crepes, while lunch offerings ranged from lobster rolls and steak frites to a croque madame. The restaurant also featured a $42 prix fixe lunch option.
The restaurant was owned by Michel Mroue, who previously operated Mercato Rustico and Vicolina, the Italian restaurant next door that closed in 2023. At the time of Costa’s opening, Mroue was also reported to be involved in the development of Casa M, a bar, restaurant, and rooftop project planned for the Lower East Side’s Merchant Hotel.
It is not yet clear what led to Costa’s closure or when exactly the restaurant ceased operations. We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more (and when we find out what will be taking over the space).
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!