Famous French Pastry Shop Opening on 87th and Lex

French pastry chef Frederic Vaucamps is bringing his decadent desserts to the Upper East Side. Aux Merveilleux de Fred, which translates to Marvelous by Fred, is expected to open at 1291 Lexington Avenue (between 86th and 87th streets) the week of March 18. The space appears to have been vacant since Teavana closed in 2017.
Marvelous by Fred offers Vaucamps’ very own version of The Merveilleux – “an airy, melt-in-the-mouth meringue, coated in whipped cream and covered with chocolate or meringue shavings,” as described by Marvelous by Fred’s website. Vaucamp’s stores also specialize in meringue, croissants, brioche (or “cramique”) and waffles.
Featured menu items include variations of The Merveilleux like L’Incroyable, which includes meringue, speculoos biscuit, and whipped cream coated with shaved white chocolate; and L’Impensable, with meringue and coffee whipped cream coated with crystallized meringue. Cakes and sampler boxes are also available.
As for waffles and pastries, Marvelous by Fred’s offerings include croissants, Pain au lait with Ganache, and waffles in three flavors: vanilla, coffee and vergoise (“a subtle mix of brown sugar”).
In 2023, Eater ranked Marvelous by Fred’s croissants as the third best in NYC, saying they are “shaped like a well-worn armchair, but extremely buttery and done to a perfect shade of reddish brown.” Fred’s croissants are also baked throughout the day to increase the chances of customers getting a warm one.
Originally from the North of France, Vaucamps opened his first store in 1997 in Lille. The brand has grown to include shops in 18 cities internationally, including two existing Manhattan stores (near Bryant Park and in the West Village).
