George Southern Greek Closes Doors

This week, George Southern Greek closed its location at 1144 First Avenue (at East 63rd Street). The eatery first opened in January 2024.
Signage in the window states that the restaurant has “moved” and that its kitchen and delivery services are now operating out of Tramway Diner, located at 1079 First Avenue (at East 59th Street).
Both restaurants are owned by George Kalogerakos, who also owned Under The Bridge (before it became Tramway Kitchen) and Hungry Hero (which recently closed its location at 1142 First Avenue). Kalogerakos also owns Ritz Diner at 1133 First Avenue.
“[George Southern Greek is] apparently closing for dine-in but keeping a kitchen open for Uber Eats and pick-up at Tramway Diner on 1st & 59th,” wrote one customer in a Reddit discussion about the closure.
Before George opened, the corner space on 63rd and First Avenue was briefly home to Sushi Yugen, which opened in 2022. Before that, it was home to Toyota, also a Japanese restaurant.
The now-vacant 1,700 square foot space is currently on the market; we’ll provide an update once we find out what’s moving in.
