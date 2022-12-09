Good Health Cafe Announces Closure

Today, Good Health Cafe announced on Instagram that it would be its last day in business.
Located at 1435 First Avenue between 74th Street and 75th streets, Good Health Cafe has been on the Upper East Side since 1992, though it was originally located on East 86th Street.
William Pesello bought the eatery during the pandemic, but at around the time that omicron hit, the landlord raised the rent by $1,500, creating two new obstacles to the restaurant’s success.
In an attempt to save Good Health Cafe, Pesello launched a GoFundMe campaign on November 6. Sadly, it has only raised $310 … out of the $25,000 goal he had set to keep the long-time business afloat.