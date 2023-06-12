Growing Mediterranean Chain Opening in Former Wankel’s Building

Popular Mediterranean chain Taim has leased a space at 1571 Third Avenue between 88th and 89th streets.
The building, along with 1573 next door, was previously owned by the Wankel family, who operated their eponymous hardware store (at 1573) for over a century until closing down in June. The Wankels reportedly got a bit over $9 million for the contiguous buildings.
“…Taim means tasty [in Hebrew], which perfectly describes our made-from-scratch bowls, pitas & salads,” says Taim. The menu features customizable bowls and pitas which patrons fill with a variety of meats, veggies and sauces.
Israeli-born chef Einat Admony opened the original West Village location in 2005, and his falafel was named best in NYC by the Daily News in 2012. The chain’s move to offering a “100% custom” menu seems to have happened recently.
The expanding eatery recently leased a space across the park at 2485 Broadway, between 92nd and 93rd streets, which they aim to open in the fall. Additional NYC stores can currently be found in Midtown, Flatiron, Soho, Nolita, Long Island City, Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope, and Fresh Meadows, Queens. Taim also has outposts in New Jersey, Maryland and D.C.
According to a press representative, Taim is aiming to reach twenty total locations this year.