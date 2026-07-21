Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen Sets an Upper East Side Date, and It’s Breaking From Its Usual Model

After months of papered-over windows and no shortage of debate about what “clean eating” is actually worth, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen has locked in a firm opening date on the Upper East Side. And the neighborhood location will do something the brand hasn’t tried anywhere else.
AdvertisementGoop Kitchen opens at 346 East 92nd Street (between First and Second Avenues) on Monday, August 3, according to the company. The space was previously home to Butterfield Kitchen; signage first appeared in the spring.
The wrinkle is the format. Goop Kitchen built its business as a ghost kitchen with no storefront to walk into. The East 92nd Street location will be its first physical space designed specifically for in-person pickup and counter ordering, which the company describes as a more premium approach to takeout. It follows Goop Kitchen’s Midtown and Williamsburg locations, part of a planned rollout of several outposts across New York City.
The menu sticks to what Goop calls its “Certified Clean” standards, with salads, bowls, pizza, pasta, wraps, soups, and rotisserie chicken, all free from gluten, refined sugar, dairy, seed oils, and preservatives. The food is overseen by chef Kim Floresca, whose resume includes a stint at Per Se.
Reviews so far have been mixed, and they tend to arrive with a raised eyebrow. Time Out found the Midtown food genuinely good and priced in line with other fast-casual lunches around the city, roughly $16 to $20, with the cookies singled out for praise. The West Coast locations have built a loyal following, and a recurring theme in write-ups is the skeptic who walks in expecting little and leaves a regular, often won over by the gluten-free pizza.
Others are less convinced. The Infatuation, reviewing the Midtown location, called it occasionally decent but embarrassing, with much of the menu landing somewhere between fine and bland. The Washington Post spent a week eating its way through the menu and noted the heavy plastic packaging that comes with all that clean food. And the Goop name carries its own baggage, from the infamous jade eggs (the vaginal wellness stones behind a 2018 settlement over unproven health claims) to the brand’s famously pricey gift guides, which has made it an easy target for years. Reviews at other locations also mention small portions and long delivery waits.
AdvertisementWhatever the verdict, the decision to launch a new concept on the Upper East Side fits a pattern. The neighborhood has quietly become a proving ground for chains testing first-of-their-kind formats. Whole Foods opened its first small-format store on Third Avenue in 2024. That same year, Chick-fil-A debuted its first-ever mobile pickup restaurant at 79th Street and Second Avenue, a digital-only location with no dining room. And Moleskine chose the Upper East Side for its first neighborhood concept store in the U.S. For a brand testing whether a new idea has legs, the UES has become a reliable place to run the experiment.
Goop Kitchen opens August 3 at 346 East 92nd Street.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!