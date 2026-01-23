Business Openings: University Animal Hospital, Yorkville Chemists, Moleskin, Frank & Eileen, Kaia Wine Bar, Opening Move Cafe

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Signage for University Animal Hospital is up at 1167 First Avenue (at East 64th Street), which was most recently home to Falk Surgical Supplies. The veterinary clinic has had a longtime presence at 354 East 66th Street (between First and York avenues) and announced late last year they’d be moving. The clinic provides “urgent care, routine care, wellness exams, vaccines, spay/neuter, specialty procedures and surgeries, dental cleanings, and international health certificates.” Thanks to Ilya Kapovich for the tip and photo.
AdvertisementYorkville Chemists has leased a space at 1478 First Avenue (corner of East 77th Street), according to @TradedNY. The space was most recently home to A Matter of Health. According to the post by @TradedNY, the asking rent was just shy of $20,000 per month.
Moleskin opened a new store at 1168 Lexington Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets) on Friday, January 16. This is the stationery and accessory brand’s “first-ever neighborhood concept in the United States,” according to a press person. “Their Upper East Side location reflects a strategic shift in the brand’s U.S. retail approach, prioritizing community-driven spaces and long-term relationships. Inside, the store encourages discovery and personalization, with a standout feature: a visible embossing and personalization machine positioned in full view from the street, a first for the U.S. market, offering passersby a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship behind each customized piece. ”
Frank & Eileen has opened a new flagship store at 753 Madison Avenue (at East 65th Street). “Bringing its cult-favorite buttondowns to this chic address, the two-story space is set to be as chic as it is inviting, complete with their signature blend of tea, Irish whiskey and a year-round candy bar,” writes Modern Luxury. “With a star-studded opening on deck and a wildly loyal following already established, this stylish debut is poised to become the go-to destination for effortless, perfectly tailored wardrobe staples.” The retailer recently shared this video inside the new location.
AdvertisementKaia Wine Bar just opened its new location at 1446 First Avenue (between East 75th and 76th streets). As we wrote earlier this month, the South African-inspired bar left its longtime home at 1614 Third Avenue to upgrade to a larger and more equipped space. “Kaia- South African Farmhouse Restaurant ( New York City’s ONLY South African Restaurant ) opens for our soft launch tonight, January 21 at 5pm,” the reimagined destination shared in an Instagram post.
Opening Move Cafe is planning to open in the spring at 208 East 87th Street between Second and Third avenues (h/t @uesthings). “Opening Move Cafe is a specialty coffee and board game cafe [offering] premium coffee, tea, artisanal pastries and light bites in a warm, welcoming atmosphere that encourages connection and community,” the forthcoming business’ website reads.
