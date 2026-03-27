Highly-Anticipated French Restaurant Opening Next Month

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Marcel, the French-leaning restaurant coming to Sotheby’s new Upper East Side flagship at the landmark Breuer building, will open April 16, the restaurant announced this week. Reservations are already live on Resy.
AdvertisementEast Side Feed has been following the project since it was first announced early last year. Named for architect Marcel Breuer, who designed the Brutalist landmark at 945 Madison Avenue between East 75th and 76th streets, the restaurant comes from Roman and Williams — the design studio behind SoHo’s acclaimed La Mercerie — and will be led by chef Marie-Aude Rose, who has helmed La Mercerie’s kitchen since it opened in 2017.
Roman and Williams, founded by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, is responsible for some of the city’s most recognizable interiors, including the Boom Boom Room, Le Coucou, and the British Galleries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Marcel will be the duo’s second proprietary restaurant.
The menu includes a “Que Voulez-vous?” section allowing diners to customize their entrée, choosing from filet, onglet, côte de boeuf, turbot, or salmon, prepared to order with a selection of six sauces. On the dessert side, the restaurant has teased a baba au rhum with freshly whipped cream and a cherry.
The space will also feature works from Sotheby’s collection, including paintings, sculptures, and rare jewelry — a fitting touch given the building’s long history as a home for art, having previously housed the Whitney Museum and the Met Breuer before Sotheby’s took over. Alongside the main dining room, the building will house La Mercerie Patisserie, a café and bakery serving pastries and coffee, with Paris- and Vienna-inspired seating for those looking to linger.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!