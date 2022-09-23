Jeremy’s to Open Next Friday, September 30

Jeremy’s, a cocktail bar from the owner of legendary UES German butcher shop Schaller & Weber, announced on Instagram that the new Upper East Side bar will be open for business next Friday, September 30.
Jeremy’s is located at 1652 Second Avenue between East 85th and East 86th streets — just two doors down from Schaller & Weber at 1654 Second Ave. The long running UES establishment is filled with meats hanging everywhere, and advertises that “every kid who walks through the door will be offered a sample of our award-winning bologna, just as they have been since 1937.”
Earlier this month, The New York Times ran an extensive profile on the owner, Jeremy Schaller, in anticipation of his new spot. As a young man, Schaller was heavily influenced by his visits to Elaine’s restaurant (at 1703 Second Avenue) with his uncle Ralph Schaller. He said “it was such a social experience” with “interesting people,” and he hopes his new bar can “get that sort of vibe, too, of an old-style Upper East Side bar.”
To indicate what they’re going for, Schaller and co. have been posting black-and-white photos of celebrities like Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield on the Jeremy’s IG page.
A September 8 post best sums up what to expect: “Old New York lives forever, and this season we look forward to capturing that magic.”
The Times reports that general manager, Ricard Echeverri, has created a drink list with “twists on classic cocktails and drinks that incorporate Austrian schnapps,” and that chef Christopher Engle, a consultant for the food menu, has selected a mix of “typical bar fare like oysters and shrimp cocktail” and paired it with charcuterie from Schaller & Weber itself.
The website — jeremysnyc.com — is pretty bare bones at this point, but there is a form where you can enter your email for updates.