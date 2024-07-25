Mansion Diner Officially Recognized as ‘Historic Business’ by New York State

Yorkville institution Mansion Diner (1634 York Ave at 86th Street) has been certified as a New York State Historic Business by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation. Mansion was one of three local businesses nominated by State Senator Liz Krueger and awarded the designation this week; Butterfield Market and Mary Arnold Toys were also recognized.
The honor is given to businesses nominated by a state official, in this case Senator Krueger. According to the NY State Parks website, these businesses must have been in operation for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their community’s history.” The aim of the designation is to recognize and honor the businesses while also “providing educational and promotional assistance to ensure their continued viability and success.”
East Side Feed sat down with Mansion owner Phil Philips to talk about the history of the restaurant and its place in the neighborhood. Mansion was opened by Philips’ father John Philips in 1945 and has been continuously operating ever since.
Phil spoke about the many ways his family is ingrained in the neighborhood. His mother was born on 84th Street and her uncle was the original owner of Hybrid Florist (now at 1601 York Avenue between 84th and 85th streets). Another relative–Constantine “Gus” Poulos–opened the original Papaya King (which recently reopened at a new location).
Philips’ father John made his way to New York from Cyprus, first via Egypt and then Marseilles, France, where he worked as a barber. After moving to the city, he continued in that line of work but was forced to switch to the restaurant industry during the Depression. He started as a dishwasher and worked his way up through various kitchen roles until he eventually opened his own restaurant. He owned several, but according to Phil, Mansion was always his flagship.
Phil himself was actually born on the block where the Mansion now sits, back when Misericordia Hospital was located there. Mansion was originally located across the street at what is now 446 East 86th, but they moved to the current location when that building was torn down in 1957. Phil has worked there his whole life and has also brought in his own son, John Philips.
More recently, Mansion got a taste of greater fame when it became the “Pickle Diner” on the popular Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Aside from eating there as their characters, Martin and Short have also been spotted at the diner as customers themselves.
When asked about this new historic designation, Phil shared some words of wisdom from his father: While he’s happy to have the recognition, he recalls his father telling him to always remember, “you’re only as good as your last cheeseburger.” Judging by the lines on a Sunday morning, they’re still proving themselves through the food. You can learn more about the history of the diner and the Philips family on their website and keep up with them on Instagram at @mansionnyc. While the new certificate has been sent out for framing, the Historic Business sticker can be seen proudly displayed on the front door.
Doesn’t sound like Phil needs any “educational assistance” but congrats on the designation!
Happy to read this; Phil is terrific and very kind. Plus, The Mansion has great food and the people who work there are wonderful.