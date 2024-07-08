Papaya King Returns to the Upper East Side!

Many Upper East Siders are likely thrilled about Saturday’s re-opening of Papaya King at its new location at 206B East 86th Street (between Second and Third avenues), conveniently situated next to Baked by Melissa.
Advertisement
But the re-opening follows intense drama at their old location just a block away at 86th and Third Avenue, where they operated for nearly one-hundred years.
Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
In 2020, the building’s landlord filed a lawsuit against Papaya King for operating a business after its lease expired due to unpaid rent. Extell Development, the developer behind Billionaires’ Row, filed plans to demolish the building and replace it with a high rise. What followed in 2022 was a rally to save the historical neighborhood institution, which, unfortunately, was not successful. Another developer, ZD Jasper, now has plans to replace the historic site (which was also home to The Children’s Place and Cohen’s Fashion Optical) with a 16- to 17-story condo.
After closing in April 2023, Papaya King was expected to relocate right across the street at 1535 Third Avenue. Signage went up, but that opening never happened.
Residents have described Papaya King as “a staple of [their] childhood” and “a New York City icon.” Julia Child coined it “the best hot dog in New York,” and it also won Kramer’s affection.
While hot dogs and tropical smoothies might be what Papaya King is famous for, other menu items include fried Oreos, tater tots, and mozzarella sticks. Right now, however, only a small sampling of their extensive menu is available at the new location—namely their classic hot dogs and chili combos, their fried potato patties, and their variety of fresh smoothies. The other sides, the specialty frankfurters, and the chicken sandwiches will be available starting next week.
Onto the next chapter in Papaya King’s nearly hundred-year history!
This and other stories I’ve seen do not note that the franchise is no longer owned by its founder. The new owners are the ones who had a lease expire “due to unpaid rent.”
I’ve been stopping at papaya king all my life. Riding with my dad after helping him at work. He would stop at papaya king for a hot dog and a drink for him and I. Then with my mom we would stop there for a drink and hot dog. After shopping at Grants five and dime store. That is when papaya king had to move over to the corner of 87th Street and 3rd ave. The original spot was being renovated. Now living in North Carolina, every time I’m in the city. You know it I’m stopping at papaya king for 2 dogs with the red onions and a papaya drink. Love there dogs.